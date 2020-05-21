Archaic system

Ads and Apps are the new fad and the new farce. A half page – coloured An ad in half a dozen newspapers could easily cost a few million rupees. When paid from the public exchequer, one needs to be prudent and cautious. There is often a thin line between facts and façade. The government of Sindh’s half-page ad regarding vehicle registration is redundant. Instead of improving the archaic vehicle registration and payment process, the ad suggests addition of a few more torturous steps. Customers must log onto a website, fill a form, seek an appointment, await an SMS, carry proof of appointment, print out the reservation and then go to the E&T Department to do exactly all those things in exactly the same bureaucratic way as they were done 70 years ago. Can we appeal to the Sindh E&T Department to please understand that they are travelling back in time and adding to the misery of their customers? They could easily have a system where all vehicle registration and yearly taxes are paid with out anyone going to any government office. Have they not heard of mobile money transfer systems such as EasyPaisa, JazzCash, Zong PayMax, uPaisa and many others?

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi