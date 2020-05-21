Cheap petrol

This refers to the letter ‘Oil prices’ (May 15) by Farhan Danish. We recently had the sugar and wheat crisis in which unscrupulous profiteers and hoarders made billions of rupees. Then there is the ripoff by the power sector where trillions of rupees have been pocketed over the years. The writer suggests deregulation of oil prices which would lead to cartelization. Oil is a strategic commodity and cannot be left hostage to profiteers and hoarders. The existing price of petrol in Pakistan is Rs82 per litre after the recent reductions. In India, the petrol price is almost $1 per litre or equivalent to Pakistani Rs160 per litre. The price in India includes 65 percent national and state taxes. Some of the European countries also levy taxes ranging between 60 to 69 percent on oil products.

The petrol price in Pakistan is one of the cheapest in the region. In fact, the government should enhance the taxes on petroleum products in the wake of the economic fallout of the pandemic and oil supply glut. The proceeds from the higher taxes on oil can offset the decline in overall revenue collection of the government due to the global slump. Besides, the collection from higher levy on oil can be used to kick start the economy, initiate critical development projects, trigger manufacturing activity on a big scale and expand employment avenues. The global slowdown, being a challenge, nevertheless offers one time opportunity of turning around the economy should the government capitalize on the situation.

Arif Majeed

Karachi