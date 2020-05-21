close
Thu May 21, 2020
Managing debt

Newspost

 
May 21, 2020

Proper debt management can save billions each year for every country. According to some websites, Pakistan's average international debt interest rate is 5.37 percent, while the global average is around 2.48 percent.

Therefore, Pakistan can also benefit from trying to swap high interest rate debts to low ones and the government should proactively try for this. Some friendly nations like Japan, Denmark etc even have zero percent interest rates on debt and they can be contacted first.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

