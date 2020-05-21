Managing debt

Proper debt management can save billions each year for every country. According to some websites, Pakistan's average international debt interest rate is 5.37 percent, while the global average is around 2.48 percent.

Therefore, Pakistan can also benefit from trying to swap high interest rate debts to low ones and the government should proactively try for this. Some friendly nations like Japan, Denmark etc even have zero percent interest rates on debt and they can be contacted first.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar