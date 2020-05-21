Confirmed cases, deaths set new record

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 326,893 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to international media reports.



There have been more than 5,039,529 officially recorded cases in 196 countries and territories. The United States has recorded the most deaths at 93,994. It is followed by Britain with 35,704, Italy with 32,330, France with 28,022 and Spain with 27,778.

Russia on Wednesday reported its highest ever daily coronavirus death toll of 135, bringing the country´s total fatalities to nearly 3,000. Overall infections also passed 300,000, but the number of active virus cases in the country dropped for the first time.

Russia has recorded far fewer deaths than other countries with large outbreaks, but critics have cast doubt on the low official mortality rate and accused authorities of under-reporting in order to play down the scale of the crisis.

Russian health officials say one of the reasons the count is lower than in the United States and parts of western Europe is that only deaths directly caused by the virus are being included.

Authorities also say that since the virus came later to Russia, there was more time to prepare hospital beds and launch wide-scale testing to slow the spread.

The official toll now stands at 2,972, with 308,705 cases recorded. For the first time on Wednesday, Russia recorded more people recovering in the last 24 hours -- 9,262 -- than the number of people testing positive, with active cases dropping by 633. Thenumber of new cases at 8,764 was the lowest daily increase since May 1.

Iran on Wednesday said it was close to "curbing" the new coronavirus outbreak even as it reported more than 2,000 fresh infections for the third day in a row. "We have been progressing at every step in the past three months... in fighting this dangerous virus and are nearly on the verge of curbing this disease," said President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran would "even not have these problems" if health protocols "were more closely observed in some of the provinces that are currently in an unfavourable situation", he told a televised cabinet meeting.

At least 24 of Iran´s 434 counties were "red" -- the highest level on the country´s colour-coded risk scale, according to deputy health minister Alireza Raisi.

He said at a virus taskforce meeting broadcast on Tuesday that 218 counties were still deemed low-risk, which could drop to 183 since the virus had "started peaking" in some regions.

He added that most of the fatalities since Iran reported its first two deaths in February were above 70 years old, and that younger Iranians were in less danger. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,346 new infections were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 126,949. More than 98,800 of those hospitalised had recovered and were discharged, while 2,673 were in critical condition. He also raised the death toll to 7,183 with 64 fatalities in the past day.

According to Jahanpour, there were no deaths over the same period in nearly a third of Iran´s provinces, while eight others only had one. Khuzestan province was still the worst-hit, and the rest of the country was in "relative stability", he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of South Korean students returned to school as educational establishments started re-opening after being shuttered by coronavirus for more than two months.

Students lined up for temperature checks and were given hand sanitiser as they entered schools, while teachers greeted them with smiles and occasional elbow bumps.

India reported 132 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 5,275 positive cases, taking the number of deaths to 3,434 and total cases to 111,750.

Meanwhile, QuantLase Imaging Lab, the medical-research arm of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed International Holdings Company (IHC), announced that it had developed an equipment for faster mass screenings with test results available in seconds of coronavirus suspects. The technology will reinforce the UAE’s position as a hub of research and innovation, as scientists around the world scramble to devise a faster method of testing for coronavirus suspected patients.

“This break-through will enable mass-scale screening, changing the whole dimension of tracing and the speed with which workforces can be approached,” Emirates News Agency reported.

Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais expressed the hope over the discovery saying, "We are always following innovations related to the early and rapid detection of COVID-19. The government is keen on supporting initiatives that help the healthcare system in the UAE.

"The equipment, which uses a CMOS detector, will enable mass-scale screening with results made available in seconds," said Dr Pramod Kumar, a leading researcher studying the change in cell structure of the virus-infected blood.

"In fact, our laser-based Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DPI) technique, based on optical-phase modulation, is able to give a signature of infection within a few seconds.”