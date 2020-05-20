close
Wed May 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

Khaqan Abbasi granted bail in illegal appointment case

Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted interim protective bails to former prime minster and Pakistan Muslim League leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum in illegal recruitment case.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza have approached the court for obtaining pre-arrest protective bails in NAB reference about the illegal appointment of managing director and deputy managing director of Pakistan State Oil.

The petitioners counsel Khawaja Naveed Ahmed submitted that accountability court had issued warrants for appearance of the petitioners who could not attend the proceedings due to lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic and requested the court to grant them protective bail so that they could appear before the court.

