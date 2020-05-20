Reopening of educational institutions impossible: Sindh minister

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, the Sindh government is not in a position to reopen the educational institutes in the current circumstances, said Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday.

Neither would parents take a risk to send their children to attend schools and colleges even if the government decided to open the educational institutes, Gahni said while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Auditorium.

He said the provincial government had no substitute for schools. “However, the Sindh School Education Department and College Education Department in collaboration with various NGOs launched an android mobile application for students from KG to Class V,” he added.