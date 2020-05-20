close
Wed May 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

Imran Khan for transparency rule for Ehsaas cash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said he met recipients of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Category IV for labourers, who were laid off work.

“Yesterday I met recipients of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Category IV for labourers laid off work, funded by Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund. For every rupee donated, government will give four more. Ehsaas data and transparency rules apply fully. Applications are open at ehsaaslbour.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaas/,” he tweeted.

