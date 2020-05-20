Mehwish’s new crush is ‘Ertugrul’ protagonist

KARACHI: Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has compared the lead actor of Turkish drama series Dirilius Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi Engin Altan Düzyatan with Leonardo DiCaprio, Geo News reported.

Mehwish also supported the decision of airing Dirilius: Ertugrul on state-run television in Urdu language.

The ‘Load Wedding’ actress turned to social media, saying, “I don’t know what the fuss is all abt? At the end of the day lets accept Dirilius #Ertugrul for what it is; an educational drama series which has historical significance & great moral lessons.”

About the lead character Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the iconic role Ertugrul, Mehwish said “I think Engin Altan Düzyatan is pretty hot. A bit like Leonardo Di Caprio no?#crushupdated.”

Turkish drama series Ertugrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens.

However, several Pakistani stars have criticised the airing of the Turkish drama serial in Pakistan saying that it will destroy the local industry.