Four accused arrested in Waziristan honour killing case

MIRANSHAH: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four accused in connection with the recent murder of two teenage girls in the name of honour in North Waziristan.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said that raids were being conducted to arrest the main accused identified as Mahmood Aslam who is stated to be paternal cousin of the girls. The two girls aged 16 and 18 were shot dead in Garyum in North Waziristan on May 14.

He said that the family of the slain girls, who were sisters, and the local people did not want the police to investigate the crime. The short, 52-second video was made on mobile phone.