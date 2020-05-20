Mad rush in markets as businesses reopen

By News desk

LAHORE/KARACHI: With the opening of businesses after many weeks, markets and shops were seen flooded with unrestrained mobs in Lahore on Monday and Tuesday.

People were observed flagrantly violating the government devised Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) including social distancing, use of face-masks and sanitizers.

Only strict implementation of the SOPs was observed in mega shopping malls of the metropolis where the management, with the support of the staff and physical hurdles, restricted the entry of the people without face-masks. They were also providing masks to people coming there without face-mask, along with provision of hand-sanitizer to the visitors at the entrance of the malls. They were also not allowing elderly people and children to enter the malls in accordance with the SOPs.

Reasonable security arrangements were also witnessed at these shopping malls and markets.

However, the situation of congested markets was not encouraging where all efforts of the government and traders to create awareness seemed to be futile as around only 40 per cent of people in the markets were using face-masks. Further, the restriction of elderly people and kids was also flouted in these markets due to no check by any authority.

The ‘rehriwalas’ (pushcarts) also flooded the markets, which caused rush as they covered the pedestrians’ pathways. Additionally, illegal motorcycle parking stands in these markets further messed up the situation and flouted the social distancing orders of the government.

However, easing of the lockdown helped those low-income groups who were deprived of their work. Such people, who previously worked in different sectors such as small hosiery manufacturing units, makers of bridal dresses for wedding and other events and construction sector were compelled to adopt work such as selling fruits or vegetables on the roads due to lockdown or selling other odd hosiery products in the markets on pushcarts.

The Sindh government on Tuesday allowed shopping malls in the province to reopen a day after the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to seek permission from the health ministry in this regard and allow them to operate.

The Sindh Home Department issued a notification allowing shopping malls to open, subject to the condition of strictly adhering to the SOPs, issued to curb the virus spread.

“The conditions and provisions including opening timings (8am to 5pm) will remain the same,” the notification read.

However, food shops, beauty parlours/beauty salons and entertainment/play areas in the malls will remain closed.

The provincial government also suspended the order declaring Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as “safe days” on the instructions of the apex court.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani issued the SOPs outlined below, to be followed by the management of shopping malls in the city.

No customer shall be allowed to enter the shopping malls without the face mask.

Availability of hand sanitizes for customers shall be ensured at the entry points of shopping malls.

No customer shall be allowed to enter the shopping malls without being scanned with thermal guns.

Persons with the flu-like symptoms, high temperature, and dry cough shall not be allowed to enter in the shopping malls.

The management of shopping malls shall reduce 1/3rd of footfall capacity in their shopping malls.

The footfall shall be digitalized to monitor the social distancing of at least three feet amongst the customers.

The management shall use signage throughout the premise to ensure social distancing for customers and employees.

Display instructions and awareness posters with pictorial images for workers, staff and customers at prominent places.

Persons of over 55 years and children below 12 years age shall not be allowed to enter shopping malls.

Entry & Exit points in shopping malls shall be prominently marked, displayed and strictly monitored. The shopping malls shall be frequently cleaned with disinfectant.

Meanwhile, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir thanked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for intervening into the matter.

“Business has resumed at 20,000 shops in 40 shopping malls of the metropolis,” Mir said, adding “[in gratitude] children of Karachi’s traders are praying for the CJP.”

He also requested the chief justice to allow the opening of shops till 12am until Chand Raat due to the hot weather and Eid.