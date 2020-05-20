close
Wed May 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 20, 2020

Clarification

National

 
May 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting strongly denies the news item circulating on social media regarding hiring the services of a technical advisor on the recommendation of SAPM on Information & Broadcasting, says a press release on Tuesday. It is further clarified that there is no truth in it and the news item is completely baseless and unfounded and there is no such consideration in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Latest News

More From Pakistan