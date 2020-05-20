Clarification

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting strongly denies the news item circulating on social media regarding hiring the services of a technical advisor on the recommendation of SAPM on Information & Broadcasting, says a press release on Tuesday. It is further clarified that there is no truth in it and the news item is completely baseless and unfounded and there is no such consideration in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.