Mian Iftikhar Hussain’s brother dies of COVID-19

NOWSHERA: Mian Muhammad Sareer, the elder brother of Awami National Party (ANP) central Secretary General, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, died of coronavirus on Tuesday.

He was 72. Mian Iftikhar Hussain told the media his brother had been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar almost three weeks back when he showed coronavirus symptoms and admitted to the Isolation Ward of the hospital. Mian Iftikhar said the swab of his ailing brother was sent for Covid-19 investigation and he had later tested positive for the viral infection.

He added that Mian Muhammad Sareer was moved to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) when his condition deteriorated. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the HMC where he was put on a ventilator. He passed away on Tuesday. The body of the deceased was shifted to his hometown, Pabbi, in Nowshera district and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols. A large number of people attended the funeral.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain had also tested positive for Covid-19 but he attended the last funeral rites of his elder brother after taking precautionary measures. It may be mentioned here that Mian Iftikhar Hussain shared the same home with his elder brother.

The ANP leader confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Mian Iftikhar said he had quarantined himself in his home and was taking medicines for the infection. He appealed to well-wishers to pray for his early recovery.

Meanwhile, ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan requested the party workers not to visit Mian Iftikhar Hussain for offering condolences over his brother's death as he had isolated himself after testing positive for coronavirus. The ANP chief made a phone call to Mian Iftikhar Hussain and offered his condolences on the death of his brother.