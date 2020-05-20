212 inmates test positive for coronavirus in Karachi jail: officials

KARACHI: At least 212 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus at the Karachi Central Jail, prison authorities said on Tuesday.

Besides the large number of prisoners, at least eight jail personnel have also been diagnosed with the virus, prison officials confirmed. The Sindh health department had taken samples of 370 prisoners of which 212 tested positive for the virus.

All of these prisoners have been placed into quarantine, the officials said. Samples of over 700 other prisoners have also been taken whose results are being awaited, the health department said. With the new development, the number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh stands at 17,947. The virus has so far claimed lives of 299 people in the province.