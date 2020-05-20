Comprehensive plan to boost agri products

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-Committee of the Special Committee of the National Assembly on Agricultural Products presented a comprehensive plan for structural reforms to accelerate agriculture growth in Pakistan.

Convener of the Sub-Committee of the Special Committee of the National Assembly on Agricultural Products Ms Shandana Gulzar Khan, after the meeting of the committee, stated that the document was prepared by the sub-committee in collaboration with the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Agriculture specific international agencies engaged in Pakistan.

Federal Minister Ministry of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam highly praised the detailed input of the sub-committee.

Ms Shandana Gulzar outlined that the budget proposals are based on long term vision for agriculture. “The essence of accelerated agriculture lies in structural reforms,” she said.

The plan presented included revamping agriculture credit system, reorienting agriculture research, digitising agriculture extension system, transfer of technology through rental model, legislative framework for contract farming and promoting farmer producer organisations.

The minister prayed for the health of the NA Speaker and thanked the Speaker for the support received from the sub-committee.

She also elaborated the pathways for enhancing Pakistan's agricultural export. The plan includes farmers’ awareness on international food safety and quality standards, sanitary and phytosanitary standards in addition to certification, traceability and sustainability.

The recommendations included the digitisation of agricultural marketplaces and provision of high quality inputs to farmers.