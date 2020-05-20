India to be hit by historic recession

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: The Goldman Sachs Group, a leading American multinational investment bank and financial services company, has predicted that India will suffer its most severe recession since 1979 this fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lockdown impact on the industries, foreign media reported.
It said Indian economy will shrink by 45% on an annualised basis this quarter and its GDP will slump 5% this fiscal year, which would be its steepest contraction in 41 years. However, Goldman Sachs added that India’s GDP will rebound by 20% in the third quarter of the year once economic activities are back on track.