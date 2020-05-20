close
Wed May 20, 2020
Arshad Yousafzai
May 20, 2020

Reopening of educational institutions impossible: Sindh minister

KARACHI: To avoid the spread of coronavirus, the Sindh government is not in a position to reopen the educational institutes in the current circumstances, said Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday.

Neither would parents take a risk to send their children to attend schools and colleges even if the government decided to open the educational institutes, Ghani said while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Auditorium.

