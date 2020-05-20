Reopening of educational institutions impossible: Sindh minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: To avoid the spread of coronavirus, the Sindh government is not in a position to reopen the educational institutes in the current circumstances, said Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday.
Neither would parents take a risk to send their children to attend schools and colleges even if the government decided to open the educational institutes, Ghani said while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Auditorium.