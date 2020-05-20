Major airports to be outsourced to improve standards: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the federal cabinet had formed a special committee to prepare a legal framework by June 30 to outsource country's major airports to bring them on par with international standards.

Briefing journalists here about the federal cabinet decisions, taken under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said the government was looking for some international firm with rich experience of operating and managing airports. He said the cabinet was informed that some firms had already evinced interest in the matter.

He said a legal framework had to be clarified before the tendering process started and, to this effect, a committee, to be headed by Aviation Minister GhulamSarwar Khan, would fast track the process. Its members include Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, the chairperson of the Board of Investment (BoI) and Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Adviser on Commerce, Trade and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood.

About job security of employees working at airports in case of their outsourcing, he said the government, which came to power on the basis of votes of masses, would like to ensure none was deprived of his job rather there could be more job opportunities.

The minister castigated opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for ‘staging drama’ to demand fresh polls, while masses had elected prime minister in 2018 elections and the government would complete its term. He advised the opposition leader to give answer to questions asked by special assistant Shahzad Akbar.

Shibli said the Sharif family did not like being in opposition, rather they wanted to remain in power and resort to loot and plunder of national resources. He said when they win elections, they are fair, but if they lose, they call them bogus. He said the people of Pakistan have rejected the corrupt elements in 2018 elections and they could not the befooled by such slogans. He said that Shahbaz Sharif wanted to divert attention from serious allegations of corruption by such sloganeering.

“Shahbaz Sharif thinks, he may win elections and then the accountability will be the same, as witnessed in the past. But this time, we will not let him go,” the minister maintained.

To a question, he said the PM had directed all ministries to clear the media dues before Eid. Minister Imran Khan was briefed about outstanding dues of various media houses, concerning different ministries.

“The newspapers have 85 per cent share and agencies 15 per cent, and this can’t happen that 85 per cent wallas are made to follow 15 per cent wallas in terms of payments. “We have made it clear to the agencies that if they will not abide by the laid down formula, then action will be taken accordingly against them,” he said.

The cabinet, he noted, also discussed the issue of provincial water share and decided to install state-of-the-art telemetry system to ensure transparency in water distribution. He said in the past some vested interests had been creating hurdles in installation of telemetry system.

He said the cabinet noted that the performance of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) members from Sindh, Punjab and federal capital was not up to the mark and an inquiry would be held against them and if found guilty, they would be replaced with efficient and honest persons who would ensure running of the telemetry system in a transparent manner.

The cabinet accorded approval to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting of May 13 in which approval was given to mobile-phone manufacturing and 50pc federal subsidy on wheat procurement for Azad Jammu and Kashmir people. He said that Pakistan’s economy depended on agriculture and agriculture was the sector which could boost the national economy after the coronavirus crisis and the PM attached special attention to agriculture. He said the cabinet gave approval to special package for agriculture sector.

He said a mechanism was being worked out to ensure that the growers get relief, which the government intended in its package and no middleman would exploit him.

He said Rs37 billion subsidy was being given to fertilisers, Rs8.8 billion were allocated to reduce interest rate, Rs2.30 billion for cotton seed and Rs6 billion for cotton pesticide and Rs2.5 billion for locally manufactured tractors.

He said 27 ministries submitted reports regarding illegal recruitments to the government departments. There are 638 people who had been illegally recruited and were working in different government departments, the minister said. He added that the PM expressed his strong displeasure over laxity of the ministries, which had still not submitted their data of illegal appointments to the cabinet.

Shibli said that those ministries, who have not submitted the reports, have been given one-week time for the purpose. He said action was being taken against illegal recruitments from August 2016 onwards.

He accused the Sindh ministers of doing politics after being part of the decisions on the coronavirus strategy, made at the National Command and Operation Centre, advising PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to better go through its minutes.

The minister maintained that the state institutions decisions should be appreciated and that was why he had welcomed the Supreme Court judgement in the suo moto case regarding the shopping malls and markets.

“We appreciate the order, as it is the PTI and the government’s policy from day one and what Bilawal sahib said was perhaps a comment thereon, whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government’s approach from the very beginning is that all decisions are made at NCOC in a very good manner through a consistent process,” he contended.

The time, he pointed out, had proved that the strategy of prime minister and the government was transparent and in accordance with the country’s situation in relation to the virus.

The minister said he had summoned a meeting for Wednesday and Thursday on 25 per cent regional quota and policy on plots under the housing scheme and all the stakeholders had been summoned to be part of the process. He explained the meeting would try to thrash out a mechanism to ensure that the deserving were not deprived of their right.

About the Inquiry Commission’s forensic reports on wheat and sugar crisis, he said he was 90 per cent sure that the reports would be presented before Eid and in this connection, a special cabinet meeting could be summoned as well.

“The government is serious on the issue of accountability for which it was given mandate by the people and it is not done, then we will not be different from others,” he contended.

To a question, he confirmed that placing the name of Shahbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List was under consideration, but was not discussed in the meeting for his ‘corrupt practices’ and he demonstrated the difference between the Sharifs and the common man, as they only stayed here when in power; otherwise, enjoyed their life abroad.

He emphasised that the term of martyr was a special one and be used with extreme case, as a martyr had certain characters to qualify for this title. He observed this when asked that this term of martyr was also being used for the coronavirus victims.

To another question, he said the PM, during his address to the World Economic Forum, would be pushing for the international community’s support to the under-developed and developing countries in coping with the situation in the backdrop of the coronavirus, which had caused massive loss to their economies.

He said the Prime minister would call for boost in exports to deal with the economic challenges vis-à-vis the virus. He pointed out the PM had already advocated relief in loans to these countries when the G-20 meeting was being held.