Three kidnapped victims return home

SUKKUR: Three kidnapped victims returned to their homes safely on Tuesday from captivity of dacoits.

Among the three was a local trader Ghulab Rai who was kidnapped from Taluka Khipro of district Sanghar 14 days ago. He reached home on Tuesday after paying ransom. Rai's family has informed the police of the development but they did not disclose the amount they paid in ransom.

According to officers of the Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police, two youngsters Muhammad Shareef and Aslam Junejo who were similarly kidnapped 20 days ago were safely recovered following a police operation against the dacoits.