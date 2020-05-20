Hesco Badin launches anti-Kunda drive

SUKKUR: Hesco Badin has launched a drive against illegal connections and electricity theft in the city.

During the drive, Hesco Badin employees disconnected a number of illegal connections (Kundas) and recovered thousands of metres electric wires being utilised for illegal connections. They also raided the Cantt Road area, where some alleged electricity thieves attacked them. Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged at Badin Police Station against the alleged attackers but none of the accused was arrested.

The General Secretary Wapda hydro electric workers labour union (Hyderabad), Ahsanullah Memon, said the employees were performing their duties efficiently and sincerely without any fear and facilitating the people. He said the crackdown was launched against illegal connections and electricity theft in the city on the directives of higher officials. Memon said when the employees were taking action against the legal connections and electricity thieves, they allegedly attacked them and demanded the arrest of the culprits.