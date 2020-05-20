close
Wed May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020

Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine daily

May 20, 2020

WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that he is taking an anti-malaria drug to ward off COVID-19. “I’ve taken it for a week-and-a-half now and I’m still here,” Trump said during a meeting in the White House State Dining Room. “What do you have to lose?”

The president explained that he is combining a hydroxychloroquine pill daily with zinc and regularly tests negative for COVID-19. The drug significantly increases the risk of death for certain patients and has not yet been found effective in treating coronavirus patients in any sizable scientific study, including clinical trials, reported foreign media.

