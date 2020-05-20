close
Wed May 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

Two drown in Kohistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

MANSEHRA: Two youngsters drowned in the stream in Goshali area of Upper Kohistan on Tuesday,“The volunteers of Civil defence department and locals divers have launched efforts to fish out bodies of both victims but heavy water in the stream has been hampering their efforts,” Ahsanul Haq, the Civil defence’s Chief warden, told reporters in Dasu on Tuesday. Mohammad Yasir, 12, and his friend Shamsur Rehman, 13, had been fishing in Goshali stream in Jalkot area when the former suddenly slipped into deep water and later jumped into water to rescue him but both drowned.

Latest News

More From Pakistan