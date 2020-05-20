SNGPL organises e-Kachehri to address complaints

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: To facilitate gas consumers through immediate resolution of their complaints, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) organised e-Kachehri at his Head Office under the directions of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU). Managing Director SNGPL Amer Tufail listened public grievances during the Kachehri.