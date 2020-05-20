close
Wed May 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

SNGPL organises e-Kachehri to address complaints

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

LAHORE: To facilitate gas consumers through immediate resolution of their complaints, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) organised e-Kachehri at his Head Office under the directions of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU). Managing Director SNGPL Amer Tufail listened public grievances during the Kachehri.

Latest News

More From Pakistan