Teachers of private schools in Khar seek relief package

KHAR: The teachers of private schools on Tuesday staged a protest rally and demanded the government to announce a relief package for them forthwith. Speaking to the protesting teachers, Private School Teachers Association (PSTA), Bajaur chapter, president Muhammad Fahim and others said that they had not received salaries for the last three months and their families were facing starvation. They said that the government had announced relief funds for every segment of the society and all other sectors but the teachers of private educational institutions were constantly being ignored. The teachers said that it was an injustice with the teachers of private schools to deprive them of their due rights. They appealed the government and the owners of the private schools to announce a relief package and pay their outstanding salaries before Eidul Fitr.