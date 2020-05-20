close
Wed May 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

Teachers of private schools in Khar seek relief package

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

KHAR: The teachers of private schools on Tuesday staged a protest rally and demanded the government to announce a relief package for them forthwith. Speaking to the protesting teachers, Private School Teachers Association (PSTA), Bajaur chapter, president Muhammad Fahim and others said that they had not received salaries for the last three months and their families were facing starvation. They said that the government had announced relief funds for every segment of the society and all other sectors but the teachers of private educational institutions were constantly being ignored. The teachers said that it was an injustice with the teachers of private schools to deprive them of their due rights. They appealed the government and the owners of the private schools to announce a relief package and pay their outstanding salaries before Eidul Fitr.

Latest News

More From Pakistan