DIGP wants Torghar purged of outlaws

MANSEHRA: The deputy inspector general of police, Hazara Range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman has directed Torghar police to constitute the special teams to arrest outlaws in the district. “I want every outlaw wanted in heinous crime behind bars and constitute especial teams to achiever this task,” he told a meeting attended by Torghar district police officer on Tuesday. The DIG said that as Torghar districts links with Mansehra and Haripur districts and other parts of Hazara division and outlaws wanted in heinous crimes could sneak into the area. “You should also maintain record of people sailing through ferries in Indus river and such policemen skilled in swimming be deployed alongside it,” he said. The district police officer, Qamar Hayat, briefed DIG and other participants saying he would launch a crackdown against outlaws wanted in the district.