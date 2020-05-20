Landslide-hit roads reopen in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s advisor on population, Ahmad Hussain Shah, on Tuesday said that the roads which were blocked because of the landslide trigged by recent rains and windstorms in Balakot tehsil were cleared to traffic.

“The roads blocked in parts of Balakot tehsil, Kaghan valley and Ghanool have been cleared in order to ensure people’s mobility during Ramazan and Eidul Fitr,” he told reporters here. He said that the Communication and Works Department moved had heavy machinery in Ghanool, Sangar, Bangian and other localities and removed boulders and landslide from there. “We firmly believe in serving people and reopening of roads blocked in recent rains are cleared to traffic in larger public interest,” he added.