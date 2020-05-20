Weather to remain dry in most country

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over Kashmir and its adjoining areas. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while dry in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rain was recorded in Kakul 11, Dir 05, Gupis 03, Mirkhani, Malam Jabba 02, Chitral, Lower Dir and Saidu Sharif 01. Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Turbat where it was 45°C.