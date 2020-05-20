Pakistan Journal of Surgery and Medicine published

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) published volume 1, issue 2 of its new journal, Pakistan Journal of Surgery and Medicine (PJSM).

In this regard, Dr Ashraf Nizami presided over a meeting at PMA House here on Thursday. Dr Malik Shahid Shoukat, General Secretary PMA, Dr Izhar Ch, Dr Tanvir Anwer, Dr Sikandar Hayat Gondal, Dr Ahmed Naeem Akhtar, Dr Irum Shehzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Salman Kazmi, Dr Rana Sohail and other members accompanied the meeting. The current issue is available on website of PJSM www.pjsm.com.pk.

All members paid special thanks to Chief Editor of PJSM, Dr Ammar Anwer, Associate Editors Dr Zouina Sarfraz, Dr Azza Sarfraz, Dr Kanwal Zahra, Dr Safia Firdous and all national and international members of editorial board.