Clerics to express solidarity with Kashmiris, Palestinians

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council announced observing Jumatul Wida as “Youm-e-Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa.”

Ulema, Mashaykh, Imams and clerics from all over Pakistan will express solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Kashmiris and Palestinians. Muslims from all over world will also renew their pledge for defence and stability of Azmat-Harmain Al-Sharifain.

In a joint statement, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, General Secretary International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council and other scholars including Allama Ziaullah Bukhari, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Asad Zikriya Qasmi, Abdul Karim Nadeem, Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asadullah Farooq and Maulana Aseedur Rehman said “Youm-e-Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Aqsa” would be observed to promote unity, stability and express solidarity within the Islamic world.