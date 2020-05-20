Bio Safety Level Three Lab set up at IPH: Donors’ contribution to corona control fund praised

LAHORE: The philanthropists who spend their wealth generously for the welfare of humanity doing a great service to the mankind are pride of our society. Corporate sector is also fulfilling its social responsibilities and helping Covid-19 patients.

Chairman Board of Management (BOM), Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Governor of Punjab, Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool stated this while addressing a ceremony to acknowledge the contribution of donors for providing funds and equipment to establish Bio-Safety Level-3 Lab at IPH for Corona tests, here Tuesday.

Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool distributed appreciation shields amongst the representatives of World Health Organisation (WHO) and private banks. He thanked the philanthropists and appreciated their spirit of humanitarian service. He said there was no shortage of philanthropists in Pakistan at individual level as well as corporate sector. Whenever the nation needed their help in any calamity or epidemic rich and wealthy people and financial sector came forward and donated a lot. He said that like other countries, Pakistan is also badly hit by the epidemic. Khalid Maqbool said that Prime Minister was endeavouring to safeguard the poor at this crucial time.