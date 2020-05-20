JI for permission of congregational prayers

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has demanded the government immediately lift curbs on mosques, seminaries and Imambargahs to enable people to offer congregational prayers on Juma-tul-Wida and Eid while observing the SOPs.

He was addressing a ceremony of distribution of Eid gifts to widows and orphans by Al-Khidmat Foundation at Mansoora on Tuesday. Amirul Azeem said after the opening of all shopping markets and transport under the Supreme Court orders, the curbs on the mosques and Imambargahs were unjustified. He said in every difficulty and affliction, the faithful turned to Allah for divine help and solace, and for repentance but the government had tried to limit the opportunities for that. He said the raids on the mosques and arrests of the Ulema and their harassment should stop now.

Meanwhile, in a statement JI naib ameer Liaquat Baloch has demanded the Punjab Education Foundation immediately clear dues of around 13,000 PEF schools to enable them pay the staff salaries and rent of school buildings. He urged the chief minister to realise the difficulties of the teachers and the staff of the PEF schools.