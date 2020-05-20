CM Usman Buzdar lays foundation of Punjab LG Academy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Punjab Local Government Academy in Johar Town and launched the website of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme.

This project would be completed through the financial support by the Asian Development Bank. The chief minister appreciated the establishment of Punjab Local Government Academy and said the purpose of this project was to strengthen the local bodies system.

Public representatives and local government officials would be trained in this academy and the Local Government department would be promoted according to the needs of the modern era, he added.

Secretary Local Government briefed that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs1.86 billion in 18 months period. The academy would consist of two basements and six floors along with spacious car parking facility.

The annual income of around Rs40 million would be earned through the rent of first and second floors while Rs2 billion would be earned as rent during the next 20 years, he added. A library would also be established along with facilities like a classroom, a hostel for 55 guests, seminar hall, auditorium and a computer lab. The necessary environmental issues like air quality and voice level tests would also be taken care of in the construction of Punjab Local Government Academy. The latest research facilities would be provided in addition to the installation of solar energy, he added.