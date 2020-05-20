486 Punjab cops catch virus

LAHORE: Police officials performing frontline duties are increasingly falling victim to the pandemic as 112 more have contracted the disease, taking the tally to 486 in the province. Over 338 police officials are under treatment at hospitals while 146 have recovered. The Punjab police have completed tests of 14,958 employees while results of 4,250 tests are awaited. The number of affected police in Lahore is 141 which is the highest in all districts of the province. Two cops, who lost their lives to Covid-19, also belonged to the Lahore police.

Additional IG Inam Ghani told Jang the police force was badly affected by the virus but its spirit was high. He said cops, who died of the pandemic, would be considered martyrs and their families would get the Shaheed Package.