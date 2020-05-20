Coronavirus global death toll crosses 323,000

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has killed at least 323,119 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to international media reports.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 92,689. It is followed by Britain with 35,341, Italy with 32,169, France with 28,239 and Spain with 27,709.

The number of infections, according to latest reports, is nearing the five million mark and has reached 4,954,999.

As the coronavirus outbreak eases in Western Europe and parts of the US, cases are rising steadily in Russia in a crisis that has damaged President Vladimir Putin’s standing and stirred suspicion that the true deat toll in the country is being concealed.