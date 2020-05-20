PIA inks MoU

LAHORE: PIA signed a MoU with Reliance Petrochem Industries (Pvt) Ltd manufacturers of “Reliance Handtizer” and “Reliance Surface Sanitizers”; these products will be used by the national carrier on board its fights.

The collaboration will ensure a safe and secure in-flight experience on all international and domestic PIA flights offering a protected environment for the passengers in the current situation of pandemic, following recommended protocols. Reliance as per the recommendations of World Health Organisation (WHO) manufactures “Reliance Handtizer” and “Reliance Surface Sanitizers” in Pakistan based on 85% alcohol and Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) respectively. The signing ceremony was attended by Jai Kumar, managing director, Reliance Petrochem Industries (Pvt) Ltd and PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik along with officials of both the organisations. This initiative will further assist PIA in following its SOPs for prevention against Covid-19 and better facilitating its passengers on board its flights.