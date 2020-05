Hizb commander, comrade martyred in IHK gunbattle

SRINAGAR: Two Kashmir freedom fighters including a key leader were martyred by Indian government forces during a 12-hour gun battle in the restive region’s capital on Tuesday, authorities said.

Such clashes are a common occurrence in the disputed territory but rare in Srinagar, and the siege marked the first shootout in the city’s centre for two years.

Explosions and gunshots echoed through the densely populated neighbourhood, with streets largely empty as a result of a coronavirus lockdown that has kept most residents to their homes.

Paramilitary troops and police exchanged fire with freedom fighters after cordoning off part of the area.

Five homes were reduced to rubble during the battle and 10 others were severely damaged, residents told AFP.

Junaid Ahmed Sehrai, a commander of the largest Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen and the son of a top Kashmiri leader, was martyred in the clash, police said in a statement.

Another Hizbul Mujahideen member was also martyred and four Indian police officers were wounded, the statement said.