Transport remains partially suspended

LAHORE: Inter-city and intra-city public transport in Punjab remained partially suspended.

Daewoo Bus Services, Bilal Daewoo, Niazi Bus Services, AC coaches and non-AC buses remained suspended. Complete bus transport operation could not start while three or four buses of Insaf Transport were operational; General Bus Stand Lahore seemed operative. Majority of vans were not running.

It is pertinent to mention that officially inter-city and intra-city public transport in the province had to resume Monday, but many routes remained unofficially suspended as transporters said the guidelines issued would deliver negligible profits. These guidelines include a reduction in fares and a ban on allowing any elderly person or child travelling in crowded buses. Similarly, all vehicles have to be disinfected after every trip.