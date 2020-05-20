Govt should worry about public’s patience, not Shahbaz: Marriyum

RAWALPINDI: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says the people of Pakistan are troubled by the coronavirus while the government is troubled by how coin a way to put Shahbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List (ECL).

In a statement Marriyum said, the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country was not on the cabinet meeting's agenda as political victimisation took centre stage at the meeting.

She said Shibli Faraz should start caring more about the test of the nation's patience against this failed government rather than any test of Shahbaz Sharif. He should worry about the patience of the public instead of spending energies on Shahbaz Sharif, she added, reported a private news channel.

Marriyum said the names of the craftsmen of mega corruption scandal of sugar and wheat should be at the top of ECL. She said those who surrendered the country to the IMF should be listed under the ECL. She said Imran's name should be on top of the ECL as he is guilty of illegal foreign funding through 23 illegal bank accounts, compromising Pakistan's sovereignty. BRT 100 billion corruption criminals, helicopter case culprits, Malam Jabba case convicts should be on the ECL, she said. Those who buried the country under Rs12000 billion foreign debt should be on ECL.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan and his minions should take their accusations to courts instead of media smear campaigns. She said Imran and his minions flee the courts like rats and mice after being rebuked, embarrassed and admonished by the honourable court. For the past 2 years every single accusation of the NAB-Niazi alliance has had to bite dust in the court, she said. The people of Pakistan are sick and tired of Imran's incompetence, corruption in sugar and wheat, continuous decline of the economy, bankruptcy of businesses and inability to provide basic protection to the medics fighting COVID-19. The people are done with the daily circus and rants of Imran and his army of rented mouthpieces.

Marriyum said after failing miserably to prove a dime of corruption on Shahbaz, Imran should accept the defeat of his false narrative and should take a step back before being embarrassed even more.