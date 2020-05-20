close
Wed May 20, 2020
Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Eid holidays

World

JERUSALEM: Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque will reopen to worshippers after the Eid holidays, a statement from its governing body said Tuesday, two months after closing due to the coronavirus. “The council decided to lift the suspension on worshippers entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Eid al-Fitr holiday,” a statement from the Waqf organisation said, referring to the three-day holiday expected to begin this weekend. Islam’s third holiest site was closed in late March for the first time in more than 50 years as part of measures across the globe to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

