Court curbs German spies’ foreign internet surveillance

KARLSRUHE, Germany: Germany’s foreign intelligence service violated the constitution by spying on internet data from foreigners abroad, the nation’s top court ruled Tuesday in a victory for overseas journalists who brought the case. The BND agency’s surveillance violates “the fundamental right to privacy of telecommunications” and freedom of the press, judges at the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe said in their verdict. But given the “great importance” of foreign surveillance to German security, the court gave the BND until the end of 2021 to change its practices and comply with the law.