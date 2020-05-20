Facebook launches ‘Shops’ to showcase online stores

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Tuesday reached out to businesses struggling to survive the pandemic with free tools for creating online “Shops” at the social network and Instagram. Merchants can easily set up shops on Facebook and Instagram, customize looks and display products, according to the California-based internet giant. “The primary focus is to ensure small and medium size businesses have presences online and survive the current situation,” Facebook director of product management George Lee said during a press briefing on the new product. Retail has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed real-world shops, disrupted supply chains, and left more than 36 million Americans jobless. “We really hope that our commerce solutions help businesses not only survive but thrive during coming months, and adapt to new consumer behavior,” said Instagram Shopping product lead Layla Amjadi.