Wed May 20, 2020
Come and holiday in Italy, minister tells Germans

BERLIN: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio is appealing to Germans to shed their coronavirus fears and spend their holidays in Italy this summer. Italy is planning to reopen to European tourists from early June and scrap a 14-day mandatory quarantine period as part of a phased exit from its coronavirus lockdown. “Come and visit our beaches, our sea, our mountain villages, enjoy our cuisine. We are ready to welcome you with a smile,” Di Maio said.

