Hollywood producer ‘ready to testify’ against Malaysia ex-PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A producer of Hollywood hit “The Wolf of Wall Street” is willing to testify against his step-father, Malaysia’s disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, over a massive graft scandal, a court heard Tuesday.

The news came just days after charges were unexpectedly dropped against producer Riza Aziz, who was accused of illegally receiving huge sums from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Billions of dollars were looted from the fund and spent on everything from a yacht to art in a huge fraud that purportedly involved Najib and his cronies. Najib lost power in 2018 in large part due to public anger at the 1MDB scandal, and has since been put on trial. Riza’s charges were shelved in exchange for him agreeing to hand over more than $100 million in assets to Malaysia, but there was widespread anger that he had escaped a jail term. There was a new twist in the drama on Tuesday, however, as one of Najib’s trials resumed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court following a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Riza Aziz has indicted his willingness to give evidence for the prosecution in the case,” lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram told the court before proceedings began. The case is the most significant of several that Najib, who denies wrongdoing, is facing.