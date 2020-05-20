Trump defends firing watchdog said to probe Pompeo, Saudi arms

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday he was fully justified in firing an internal watchdog who was reportedly probing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over alleged misuse of staff as well as an arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

The sacked inspector general, Steve Linick, was investigating in part whether Pompeo ordered a government employee to walk his dog, pick up dry-cleaning and make dinner reservations, a Democratic congressional aide said. Trump acknowledged he fired Linick late Friday at Pompeo’s behest and said he did not know the reason — but scoffed when reporters told him of the purported probe. “Here’s a man supposed to be negotiating war and peace with major, major countries with weaponry like the world has never seen before,” Trump said of Pompeo. “And the Democrats and the fake news media, they are interested in a man who is walking their dog,” he said. “I’d rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there.

Trump said he had an “absolute right” to remove Linick because he was appointed by former president Barack Obama. Pompeo similarly defended the firing, telling The Washington Post that presidential appointees can be removed “for any reason or no reason. Pompeo accused Linick of “undermining” the State Department’s mission but did not give details and insisted he was unaware of a probe against him. Brian Bulatao, the State Department’s undersecretary for management who is a longtime associate of Pompeo, told the newspaper there were concerns about leaks coming out of the inspector general’s office.