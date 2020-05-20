Millions evacuated: Powerful cyclone likely to hit S Asia

DHAKA: A potentially devastating cyclone is expected to hit South Asia on Wednesday, leading India and Bangladesh to evacuate up to 3 million people from the storm’s path.

Cyclone Amphan had been classified as the most powerful type of cyclone and the second such storm to be tracked in the region since 1999. Though it has been weakening slightly, it is still likely to bring dangerous wind, rain and flooding.

Cyclone Amphan is coming in the midst of a pandemic, in which India and Bangladesh together have more than 125,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Some evacuees fear catching the virus in emergency shelters with no room to maintain social distance.

A recent study shows that major tropical cyclones have become more likely over the past 40 years. According to researchers: “A warming planet may be fueling the increase” in stronger, sustained winds.

Indian officials said the storm was one of the most dangerous super cyclones to hit India in decades, since a cyclone in 1999 killed more than 9,000 people. That storm packed winds of more than 170 miles per hour, devastating many states along India’s coast.

The authorities said Tuesday evening that the cyclone was weakening as it moved closer to land. But officials said it could gain intensity overnight. “Its impact is unlikely to be very severe if it maintains the current speed,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the director general of India’s meteorological office.

Some of the emergency cyclone shelters were being filled to only 50 percent capacity to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.Fishing trawlers in the Bay of Bengal have been ordered back to shore.

The storm is now predicted to pass over Kolkata, one of India’s biggest cities, which is full of historic buildings. Landfall is still predicted for Wednesday afternoon Satya Narayan Pradhan, the chief of India’s National Disaster Response Force, said the incoming storm could “wreak havoc.” “We must take it very seriously,” he said.