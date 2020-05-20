Abattoirs could be coronavirus factories

PARIS: As coronavirus clusters in slaughterhouses around the world continue to multiply, health experts are calling for better virus monitoring to prevent further infection. How many cases?

Slaughterhouses are shutting down across the United States after thousands of cases were confirmed. Four managers responsible for ensuring social distancing barriers have died. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that at least 5,000 meat and poultry workers have contracted the virus in the US alone. In Germany, more than 90 cases were discovered in a Saxony slaughterhouse in recent days — the latest in a series of flare ups since April. Cases are growing in France, too, where more than 100 confirmed infections were found in two slaughterhouses in the western part of the country. Other notable hotspots have emerged in Australia, Spain and Brazil. “The high number of outbreaks in meat processing plants around the world deserves investigation,” Raina MacIntyre, head of the public health school at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, told AFP.

Why so many infections?

Experts say the overcrowded conditions in many abattoirs makes it hard for workers to practice social distancing. This in turn makes it harder to avoid sick colleagues and increases the chances of transmission. “Bringing large numbers of people together from across a community, having them working on long shifts with plenty of opportunities for transmission, is likely to result in heightened risk,” said Archie Clements, an epidemiology professor at Curtin University in Australia. Paul Auffray, vice president of France´s number one association of pig farmers, agreed. “In slaughterhouses, as in any job environment, there will obviously be overcrowding,” he said.