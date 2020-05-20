‘Govt taking steps to save people from corona’

HAFIZABAD: Punjab Secretary for Women Development Ambreen Raza has said that the government is taking all possible steps to save lives of citizens from coronavirus.

While reviewing the arrangements made by the district administration for the protection of citizens from the virus and its further spread, she said that the lockdown, the SOPs and its strict implementation had been made not to create difficulties for the public but to protect them from this fatal menace. She asked the people to cooperate with the health authorities and the administration to save themselves from coronavirus.

Earlier, the secretary had chaired a meeting of heads of different departments. DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Bilal Iftikhar, District Officer Health Dr Munir Ahmad and other officers were present.

While briefing the visiting secretary, the deputy commissioner told her that the Health Department and the administration had taken all possible arrangements to prevent spread of the virus as well as to provide better facilities to the suspected patients. The results of 601 suspected patients out of 863 had been declared negative and the Health Department and administration had taken all precautionary measures to contain further spread of this virus, he added.

He told that all precautionary measures had been taken by the Health Department to contain dengue mosquitoes. He told her that strict crackdown had been made by the administration against the hoarders of wheat and profiteering. Thousands of hoarded wheat had been seized by the administration from the hoarders, he added.

Later, she also visited the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and Quarantine Centre and expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Health Department. She also went to Vanike Chowk to check the prices and standard of essential commodities, fruits and vegetables.

LAWYER KILLED BY BROTHERS: A lawyer was shot dead by his two brothers over a property dispute at Thatthi Anok Singh village on Tuesday. Lawyer Rana Shafqat Ali had a land dispute with his brothers Rafaqat Ali and Mohsin Ali. On the day of the incident, an exchange of hot words occurred between them. Later, both accused brothers shot Shafqat dead.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENTS: Two people were killed in separate accidents here on Tuesday.

According to details, the first accident took place near Chahnni Kareem Dad village where a speedy truck hit a motorbike due to which a 20-year-old Kashif Ali was killed on the spot while his friend Hassan was injured. In the second accident occurred near Machonike village, Kamran Aftab was going on his car towards Chiniot when he collided with motorbike.