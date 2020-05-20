Cops punished for torturing citizens

JHANG: DPO Dr Ghias Gull on Tuesday dismissed an ASI from service and demoted another ASI for torturing innocent citizens and having relations with criminals.

Reportedly, ASI Mubashar had tortured a senior lawyer and his son when they argued with him about the illegal detention of an innocent boy.

During a fact-finding report made by the SP Investigation, another ASI Mazhar was found guilty of getting bribe from a party for favoring them during a case investigation.

He was demoted to the rank of head constable. Similarly, ASI Sajid Latif was suspended after producing an audio recording by a complainant in which accused ASI was demanding Rs 50,000 for his favor in bail of an accused.

Moreover, one-year increment of SI Javed Shaukat was withheld for poor and faulty investigation and did not cancel an FIR even after one month of the receiving report of the medical board that injury was fabricated.