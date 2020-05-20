Woman dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman died in a road accident in Shorkot Cantonment area on Tuesday.
M Ibrahim of Chak 755/GB dropped his wife outside the PAF petrol station at Shorkot Cantonment to get petrol. In the meanwhile, a speeding car hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.
ELECTROCUTED: A Kamalia Municipal Committee employee was electrocuted on Tuesday.
Muhammad Nasir was displaying a banner of PTI parliamentarians regarding development schemes on an electric pole at Rana Hassan Chowk in Kamalia 's Katchi Abadi when he accidently touched a live electric wire and suffered a fatal electric shock and died instantly.