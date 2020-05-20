Critical coronavirus patient defeats disease

MUZAFFARGARH: A critical coronavirus patient, who remained on ventilator for 10 days, recovered after battling against the disease at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh.

Wasim Raza Bhutta of Shiekhupura street was very first patient of coronavirus who tested positive for the coronavirus 20 days ago. He hails from district Muzaffargarh.

His condition deteriorated and he was put on ventilator for respiration. After 10 days on ventilator, he managed to succeed the fatal disease.

Consultant Internal Medicine Dr Sheraz and Dr Siddique Shad along with paramedics worked round the clock for the patient. Ultimately, the patient Wasim Raza recovered from the disease. He tested negative on Tuesday. According to hospital, another four person are on ventilator in the hospital.

Two receive electric shock: A woman and a minor child sustained burn injuries after they received electric shock at Mandi Noor Shah road here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Afshan Bibi was washing clothes on the roof of a house and a minor kid Abdur Rehman, 4, was also playing on a roof. All of a sudden, they received electric current from electricity cable. They sustained severe injuries and were shifted to Kot Addu hospital.