CNG association office-bearers threaten to move court

PESHAWAR: The office-bearers of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Association in Khyber Pakhtunknhwa on Tuesday threatened to move court after Eidul Fitr if the government did not announce a special gas tariff relief package for corona lockdown–hit CNG sector forthwith.

Addressing a joint news conference, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz along with Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association, Fazal Muqeem Khan and Chairman Real CNG Association Hammad Khan and other office-bearers said the government was using delaying tactics in provision of relief to coronavirus- hit CNG sector.

They said CNG was the only sector, which environment friendly and helpful in eradication of environmental pollution, besides more than 0.5million employees and their families were associated with this important sector.

Despite the fact the CNG is completely neglected due to which people are being faced with several financial crisis attached with the sector, they added.

The participants said the government apathy toward CNG sector, which is a prime source of employment for large number of people highly regrettable and deplorable. They added that the investment worth millions of rupees in CNG sector will go into waste, if the government could not change its policy toward this sector.